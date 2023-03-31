LFO singer Brian Gillis dies, aged 47

Brian Gillis, the singer and co-founder of LFO, has died.

The news was announced by his former bandmate Brad Fischetti yesterday (March 30) on social media. Gillis was 47 years old and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

“The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday,” Fischetti wrote in an Instagram post. “Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away. I don’t have details and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss.”

He continued: “My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.”

Gillis formed the Massachusetts boy band LFO back in 1995, alongside Fischetti and the late Rich Cronin. The band – whose name was an acronym for “Lyte Funkie Ones” – made their debut four years later, with 1999’s self-titled album.

The 13-track release contained the trio’s most popular hit, ‘Summer Girls’ – which was often referred to as “The Abercrombie & Fitch song” due to its chorus: “I like girls that wear Abercrombie & Fitch”. Check out the track below.

Gillis departed the band in the late 1990s and was replaced by Devon Lima. The new line-up then went on to release one more album, ‘Life Is Good’ in 2001, before going on hiatus the following year.

In 2009, the band reunited briefly, and co-founding member Cronin died in 2010. Both Fischetti and Lima then reformed again in 2017 and released new track ‘Perfect 10’, however, this was again short-lived as Lima passed away the following year.

“I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy,” Fischetti continued in the post. “If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honour the legacy.

“I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that.”

Following news of his death, numerous fans commented on Fischetti’s post, sharing their condolences and explaining the impact the musician had on them. “Unbelievable! life is way too short. Brizz was so cool, straight up! Prays going out to his friends and family,” one user wrote.

Another added: “I heard the news last night and I’m still trying to process it. I’m at a loss for words. Love to you, my friend.”