Liam Fray announces one-off gig for Manchester homeless charity

Liam Fray has announced a one-off acoustic gig for a homeless charity in Manchester.

The Courteeners frontman will play at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on Friday, January 13 2023 in aid of the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity – A Bed Every Night.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday (December 9) at 9am GMT and can be purchased here.

Advertisement

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, said of the event: “In 2019, Raise The Roof was a major achievement using the power of music to get people together and raise vital funds for A Bed Every Night which has helped reduce rough sleeping across Greater Manchester.

“But there’s more still to do and we know the cost of living crisis has started to impact on people’s housing. That’s why we need another Raise The Roof to raise even more money for A Bed Every Night.”

He added: “We’re a musical city, so what better way to help those who need it but with a night with the incredible Liam Fray. I’m delighted he’s come on board again and I hope the public will show their support and join us.”

Burnham recently presented Fray with an award to recognise 1million sales of Courteeners’ classic 2008 single ‘Not Nineteen Forever’.

That track was taken from the band’s debut album ‘St Jude’, which is due for re-release on the same date as the Courteeners frontman’s forthcoming gig, on various deluxe editions to celebrate its 15th anniversary. You can pre-order it here.

Advertisement

The band will also play a sold out ‘St Jude’ anniversary show in Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 9 next year.

Meanwhile, the band recently shared an “unearthed” track from the ‘St. Jude’ sessions – ‘It’ll Take More Than A Weekend Away To Fix This Mess’.

In 2021, Burnham also gave the Courteeners a shout out in his victory speech after winning a second term.