Liam Fray to host online listening party for Courteeners debut album ‘St. Jude’ tomorrow night

Courteeners frontman Liam Fray has announced that he will be having a listening party for the band’s debut album ‘St. Jude’ tomorrow night.

As artists look to find the best way to occupy their time and still connect with their fans as they self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Fray thought it would be a good idea to host a live playback and Q&A for the 2008 album.

First suggested by a fan, Fray asked his followers if anyone would be interested in a listening party on Friday night (March 27). While the response was mostly in favour of the playback one fan pointed out that it would clash with an Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe’ listening party hosted by Bonehead.

Hosted by The Charlatans‘ Tim Burgess, the Oasis listening party is part of a series of weekday playbacks featuring contributions from the brains behind some of Britpop and British indie’s most celebrated records, including Blur‘s ‘Parklife’ and Franz Ferdinand‘s ‘self-titled album.

“Right. Spoke to @BoneheadsPage,” Fray tweeted. “He’s on 10pm doing Defintley Maybe with the legend that is @Tim_Burgess – think LG is too? So…let’s do St. Jude at 9pm over on INSTA LIVE and get you in the mood.”

Right. Spoke to @BoneheadsPage He's on 10pm doing Defintley Maybe with the legend that is @Tim_Burgess – think LG is too? So…let's do St. Jude at 9pm over on INSTA LIVE and get you in the mood. Friday Night. St Jude Playback and Q&A live with yours truly. Insta Live. 9pm. pic.twitter.com/2PKDEe2rO6 — Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) March 26, 2020

The playback for The Courteeners’ ‘St. Jude’ takes place tomorrow (March 27) at 9pm on Insta Live.

Earlier this year, The Courteeners released their sixth studio album, ‘More. Again. Forever.’.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said the album “gives lie to the misconception that they rock out in the indie landfill, exploring psychedelia and glam electro.”