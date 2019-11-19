Liam Gallagher has accused Noel of trying to shut down his Twitter account

"Good luck you little fart"

Liam Gallagher has accused his brother Noel of trying to shut down his Twitter account as the feud between the two estranged brothers continues.

The Britpop icons have been embroiled in a furious war of words since Oasis split up in 2009, only hours before they were due to play a Parisian festival.

Taking to social media, Liam tweeted: “So news reaches me from afar that team NG are trying to get me shut down on twitter coz they don’t like my tweets.” He went on: “Good luck you little fart c’mon you know LG x”

Later, Liam added another tweet: “Trying to divide and conquer NEVER gonna happen mate you’ve blown it the people have got your number.” You can see the tweets below.

Earlier in the day, an interview was shared in which Noel said an Oasis reunion was still as unlikely as ever because of of his brother’s frequent outbursts on Twitter. Noel said every tweet posted by Liam is a “nail in the coffin” for the hopes of fans who still believe that they could join forces once more.

He added that he would have to put his entire life on hold for the tour and vowed that he would not get on stage with his “moron” brother.

Noel told The Big Issue: “It’s strange behaviour for someone who is gagging for me to pick up the phone and say let’s do it. He’d put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together.But every tweet he sends out, it’s another nail in the coffin of that idea.”

Addressing Liam , he added: “If you think for one minute I am going to share a stage with you after what you’ve said you are fucking more of a moron than you look.”

Despite Liam outstripping Noel for album sales and gig tickets, he warned his brother to “ride it until the wheels come off.”

Last month, Liam offered up a potential peace offering after admitting that he will invite his estranged brother to his upcoming wedding.