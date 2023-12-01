Liam Gallagher adds Belfast date with Kasabian to ‘Definitely Maybe’ 2024 tour

Liam Gallagher has added a Belfast show to his 2024 ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour – find all the details below.

The soloist is due to hit the road next June to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis‘ seminal debut album. Gallagher will play the record in full at the gigs, and has teased that he’ll also be dusting off some rare B-sides from that era.

Now, it has been confirmed that LG will take his ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour to Boucher Road Playing Fields on Friday, August 16 as part of next year’s Belfast Vital series. Kasabian are set to appear as special guests.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT next Friday (December 8) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Presales will take place at the same time next Wednesday (6) and Thursday (7).

The announcement comes after it was confirmed that Gallagher will take his ‘Definitely Maybe’ show to Reading & Leeds next summer. He’ll headline the 2024 edition of the festival alongside Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

Additionally, Gallagher is scheduled to top the bill at next year’s TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow.

#VITAL2024 ⚡️ @LiamGallagher brings his 'Definitely Maybe' 30 Year anniversary celebration to Boucher Road alongside rock legends Kasabian on 16th August 2024! ☀️ 🎟 Tickets on sale from 8th December at 9am 🌳 Subject to licence pic.twitter.com/c1lJc1r533 — Belfast Vital (@BelfastVital) December 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Gallagher has told fans that he is “gonna go for it visually” on his forthcoming tour and said he won’t be performing any solo material at the anniversary dates.

He also claimed that his estranged brother and former bandmate Noel had been asked to participate in the special tour, but he “refused”.

Advertisement

LG, however, recently hinted that his next solo album was finished. The singer-songwriter’s latest studio effort, ‘C’mon You Know’, came out in 2022 following on from ‘As You Were’ (2017) and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ (2019).