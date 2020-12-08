Watch the wintery new video for Liam Gallagher’s ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’

Liam Gallagher has shared the official video for his recent single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ – you can watch it below.

The former Oasis frontman released the festive track late last month, and has since performed it live on The Jonathan Ross Show and as part of his Down By The River Thames live-stream.

Today (December 8), Gallagher has shared the single’s wintery, black-and-white video, which was helmed by Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne.

The video starts with a piano playing itself as Gallagher sings in front of a grand open fireplace. He then treks through a snowy woodland which is illuminated by Christmas lights.

The video’s final shot focuses on the message “This is not here” etched on a windowpane – a reference to the visuals for ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon, which contains the same phrase. The nod comes as the world remembers the late Beatle on the 40th anniversary of his death.

Gallagher previously worked with Anthony Byrne last year on the ‘One Of Us’ video. The single appears on his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.

In a five-star review of Down By The River Thames, NME wrote: “We’re missing fans, flares, hurled pints and crowd chants, but this is without doubt the next best thing.

“The Thames has seen its fair share of incendiary moments, from The Sex Pistols’ turbulent 1977 trip to mark the release of ‘God Save The Queen’ to the legendary yowls of “I live by the river” in The Clash’s ‘London Calling’. Liam Gallagher has added to the story in his own indelible way.”

Meanwhile, Courtney Love has recalled the time Liam Gallagher played her an early preview of Oasis‘ ‘Songbird’ after the pair spent the night partying together.