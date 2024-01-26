Liam Gallagher and John Squire announce self-titled debut album and details of their 2024 tour

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have announced their self-titled debut album, along with details of their 2024 tour.

The highly-anticipated album from the former Oasis frontman and former Stone Roses guitarist will land on March 1. To celebrate, the duo have also shared a new track from the record, ‘Mars To Liverpool’ – preorder/presave the album here.

Speaking about the album, Gallagher said: “I can’t wait for people to hear the album. I think the people that are into the Stone Roses and Oasis and that kinda thing, I think they’ll fucking love it. It’s spiritual, it’s crucial. LG x”

Meanwhile, Squire added: “It was really inspiring to have those Knebworth gigs fresh in my mind as I started writing. Then it was a case of trying to steer it away from all being too rocky, and trying to mix up the sentiments as well.

“I like the way that in some parts, it’s quite melancholic and it can make you well up, but there are other parts that are kind of irreverent, rude or crude. There’s a little bit of everything in there, I think it’s a really good mix. I had a hunch that we’d sound good together, but I wasn’t prepared for it to be such a good fit.” Take a listen to ‘Mars to Liverpool’ and see the tracklist below:

The ‘Liam Gallagher and John Squire’ tracklisting is:

‘Raise Your Hands’

‘Mars To Liverpool’

‘One Day At A Time’

‘I’m a Wheel’

‘Just Another Rainbow’

‘Love You Forever’

‘Make It Up As You Go Along’

‘You’re Not The Only One’

‘I’m So Bored’

‘Mother Nature’s Song’

The duo have also announced a joint tour beginning in March 2024, where they will be joined by Barrie Cadogan (Little Barrie, Paul Weller) on bass and Joey Waronker on drums. They have also unveiled Jake Bugg as their special guest for all shows except Brooklyn.

Those who preorder the album by January 30, 3pm, will be able to access presale tickets, which will open the next day at 9:30am. General tickets will go on sale on February 2, 9:30am here – see all tour dates below:

MARCH

13th – Glasgow, Barrowland

14th – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

16th – Dublin, Olympia

18th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

20th – Manchester, O2 Apollo

21st – Manchester, O2 Apollo

23rd – Leeds, O2 Academy

25th – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

26th – London, Troxy

APRIL

2nd – Paris, Salle Pleyel

4th – Berlin, Columbiahalle

6th – Milan, Fabrique

11th – Brooklyn, Paramount

Gallagher is also due to play Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full when he headlines Reading & Leeds 2024 this August. The performances will follow a UK and Ireland tour celebrating the classic record’s 30th anniversary. You can find any remaining tickets here.

In other news, Gallagher has responded to popstar Dua Lipa calling Britpop bands “obnoxious”.