Liam Gallagher and John Squire eye up Number One single as they share ‘Just Another Rainbow’ remix

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have shared a remix of their debut single ‘Just Another Rainbow’, which is vying for Number One this week.

Officially announced last month after months of teasing – with Gallagher hailing their upcoming record as “the best record since [The Beatles’] ‘Revolver’” – the first taster of the project from the former Oasis frontman and Stone Roses guitarist arrived last week (January 5) in the form of ‘Just Another Rainbow’.

With the pair set to go on tour and with a full album ready to go, they have now enlisted psych band Looking Glass Alice to give the track a woozy remix, which you can hear below.

‘Just Another Rainbow’ is also on track to top the UK singles chart this week, with Official Charts revealing that it is currently on top spot in the midweek charts.

<a href="https://lookingglassalice.bandcamp.com/track/just-another-rainbow-liam-gallagher-john-squire-looking-glass-alice-remix">Just Another Rainbow – Liam Gallagher & John Squire (Looking Glass Alice Remix) by Looking Glass Alice</a>

Reviewing the debut single, NME said: “The tune itself is the least shocking part of the endeavour – but that doesn’t make it any less intriguing. ‘Just Another Rainbow’ isn’t quite fan-service, but the duo are certainly playing to their strengths: Liam’s vocals are full ‘Mind Games’-era Lennon, and Squire’s skills as a guitarist are given room to shine on a song that’s in a more familiar territory for the latter than the former. It’s a pleasure to hear Squire back on record at all, in fact.”

As for the album, the pair gave an update on the 10-track LP in conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music last week.

Gallagher said: “There’s 10 [songs] on the album, but we’ve done eight. We demoed eight of them in John’s studio and then John done another two songs and we recorded them for the first time. Sang them for the first time out in America in LA.”

Gallagher also claimed that the album “hasn’t got a title as such”: “It’s just Liam and John, like Liam Gallagher and John Squire, really.”