Liam Gallagher and John Squire tease big announcement coming tomorrow

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have teased an announcement for tomorrow (December 21).

The pair shared a joint post to Instagram, featuring a photo of their silhouettes with the caption ‘21.12.23’ and directed fans to the gallaghersquire.com link found in both musicians’ bios. The website’s landing page features both of their names at the top and allows fans to sign up for their mailing list to receive more information.

The former Oasis frontman and former Stone Roses guitarist seem to have made a collaborative album, which they have both been heavily teasing in recent days.

Yesterday (December 19), Squire took to his official Instagram account to share a video clip of Gallagher performing solo on stage throughout the years. In the video’s audio, Squire is heard saying: “Liam Gallagher is one of the all time great rock and roll voices. I put him in the same class as Dylan, Jagger and Rotten.”

The video post follows Gallagher’s teaser clip which he shared on December 18 via his Instagram account. The video showed Squire playing guitar throughout the years as well as him joining Oasis on stage. In the video’s audio, Gallagher is heard, saying: “John Squire without a doubt the best guitarist of his generation and in the world in my opinion.”

The idea of a collaborative album between the two Mancunian icons was first hinted at in June 2022, when the former Oasis frontman brought out Squire for his Knebworth shows to perform the 1995 Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova’. “Super group incoming LG JS,” read one of Gallagher’s tweets at the time.

Last September, while speaking in an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1, Gallagher confirmed that the pair are “definitely” going to work together. In response to Wilkinson’s request for an update, Gallagher said: “Yeah. Serious, man. But we’ve got things to do first, and he’s got things to clear up and that. But yeah, I’m definitely going to do summat at some point.”

Back in October, Gallagher took to his X/Twitter account and teased that the pair’s joint LP will be “the best record since ‘Revolver’”, in reference to The Beatles‘ seventh LP.

Meanwhile, Gallagher’s plans for 2024 involve a tour where he will be performing Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ in full for its 30th anniversary. He has teased that he’ll also be dusting off some rare B-sides from that era.

It was also revealed that Gallagher will take his ‘Definitely Maybe’ show to Reading & Leeds next summer. He’ll headline the 2024 edition of the festival alongside Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

Additionally, Gallagher is scheduled to top the bill at next year’s TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, and previously claimed that his brother and former bandmate Noel had been asked to participate in the special tour, but “refused”.