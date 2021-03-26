Liam Gallagher and Snow Patrol lead headliners for Isle of Wight Festival 2021

The Isle of Wight Festival has unveiled its line-up for 2021, with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran all confirmed as headliners.

The line-up comes after organisers confirmed that the Seaclose Park event will take place from 16th – 19th September 2021, after coronavirus regulations forced the festival to push back from its traditional June slot.

Now, it’s confirmed that Liam Gallagher will headline the Friday night of the festival, before Snow Patrol and David Guetta take top billing a day later. Duran Duran will then close the event on Sunday 19th September.

Other acts confirmed to be performing over the weekend include the likes of Tom Jones, Sam Fender, Kaiser Chiefs, Supergrasss, Imelda May, Maisie Peters, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, Primal Scream and many more.

You can check out the headliners in full below.



Isle of Wight boss John Giddings said: “Our audience always has an incredible time at the festival and we’re thrilled with the line-up on offer for them. It’s a fantastic array of artists; from icons to emerging talent and not forgetting everything still to come from additional stages across the festival.

“Over the coming months we’ll be watching and learning from the events taking place before us and, of course, liaising with all the relevant authorities to make sure everyone – audience, artists, staff, the community – is kept safe. See you in September!”

Other major festivals such as Reading and Leeds, Latitude, Parklife and Wireless have also confirmed their plans to go ahead this summer.

However, their plans are entirely dependent on the success of the roadmap – including on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems, and the infection rate sufficiently lowering.