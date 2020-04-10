Liam Gallagher announces free London O2 Arena gig for NHS workers

Liam Gallagher has announced that he will be performing a free concert for NHS nurses and care workers this autumn.

The former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman will hold the concert at London’s O2 Arena on October 29 as a thank you to NHS staff for their work during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Announcing the event on Twitter this afternoon (April 10), Gallagher said: “It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th.”

He added: “They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x”

Earlier this week, the Manic Street Preachers also announced details of two huge shows at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena – with one free for NHS workers and another to benefit the health service.

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers,” said the band. “One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

Other artists to announce free gigs for NHS staff in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak include Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot, The Script, and Rick Astley.

Yesterday (April 9), it was announced that The O2 Arena in London will serve as a training facility for frontline workers who will be treating coronavirus patients at the NHS Nightingale hospital.

The venue will open its doors to train NHS workers from this Sunday (April 12) until June 29. The arena closed on March 16 following official advice issued by the UK government.