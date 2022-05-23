Liam Gallagher announces huge Cardiff show for September

Liam Gallagher has announced details of an open-air gig in Cardiff in September.

The former Oasis frontman will play a host of outdoor gigs this summer, including a huge show at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium and a pair of sold-out dates at Knebworth Park.

Gallagher has now confirmed that he will conclude his summer tour with a show at Alexandra Head in Cardiff Bay on September 15.

Support on the night will come from The Charlatans, with more special guests set to be announced soon.

Tickets for Gallagher’s newly announced Cardiff show will go on general sale on Friday (May 27) at 10am, and you’ll be able to buy them from here.

You can see Gallagher’s upcoming tour schedule in the UK and Ireland below.

June

1 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

3 – Knebworth Park, Knebworth

4 – Knebworth Park, Knebworth

24 – Ormeau Park, Belfast

26 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

August

27 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

September

15 – Alexandra Head, Cardiff

Gallagher’s tour this summer is in support of his forthcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27 via Warner.

Last week Gallagher performed his unreleased track ‘World’s In Need’ on Later… With Jools Holland.

The musician was involved in a Twitter exchange with former Liverpool player and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher yesterday (May 22) following Manchester City’s title-clinching victory over Aston Villa.

After Carragher said that City, Gallagher’s team, will “never win the Champions league & Oasis are shite compared to The Beatles“, Gallagher responded: “Oasis piss all over the Beatles how many times did they do Knebworth?”