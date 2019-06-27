Liam will hit the arenas shortly after his second album is released

Liam Gallagher has announced a major new arena tour, which will take place shortly after the release of his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not’

Gallagher has also shared new single ‘The River’, the second song he has previewed from the record following the release of ‘Shockwave’ in May.

‘The River’ was co-written by Gallagher with Miike Snow singer Andrew Wyatt, who also co-wrote several songs on the former Oasis singer’s debut solo album ‘As You Were’ from 2017.

Tickets for the 11 arena shows go on sale at 9am on Friday July 12. Full dates are below.

The artwork for the tour is the same as an image Gallagher posted on Twitter earlier on today (June 27), seeming to confirm that it will be the album cover for ‘Why Me? Why Not’

‘Why Me? Why Not’ is released on September 20. Speaking of the album, Gallagher said in a statement: “I want the second album to be a step-up, because the hardest thing to do is to make something the same, only better. So that’s what we’ve done. It’s a better record than ‘As You Were’. Which is saying something, as that was epic, wasn’t it?”

As well as Wyatt, Gallagher has been working on ‘Why Me? Why Not’ with Greg Kurstin, the Adele/Foo Fighters producer and co-writer who also worked on ‘As You Were’.

Gallagher has played ‘Shockwave’ live at intimate shows at Hackney Round Chapel and last night at Cornwall’s Eden Sessions.

Liam Gallagher will play:

November 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 12: Birmingham Arena

November 14: Aberdeen P&J Live

November 15: Glasgow SSE Hydro

November 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 18: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

November 20: Manchester Arena

November 21: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 24: Dublin 3 Arena

November 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 28: London O2 Arena