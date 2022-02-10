Liam Gallagher announces huge outdoor Dublin show

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a huge outdoor solo show he’ll play in Dublin this summer.

The former Oasis frontman is set to tour this year in support of his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27 and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.

Gallagher has now added an Irish headline show to his tour diary, with the singer set to perform at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on August 27.

Tickets are set to go on general sale at 10am on February 17 here.

Gallagher is already set to play his biggest solo shows to date in June, including two sold-out gigs at Knebworth. You can see his upcoming UK tour dates below and find any remaining tickets to the tour here.

June

1 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

3 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24 – Ormeau Park, Belfast

26 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Earlier this week Gallagher performed his new single ‘Everything’s Electric’ live for the first time at the BRIT Awards. The track was co-written with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and its producer Greg Kurstin, and was inspired by Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ and The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’, according to a press release.

Speaking last week about ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, Gallagher told Radio X that “80 per cent of the record’s a bit peculiar”.

“Some of it’s odd, man. I’d say 80 per cent of the record’s a bit peculiar, but still good. And 20 per cent of it’s kind of classic, like [‘Everything’s Electric’],” he said. “I still sound normal and mega and all that. But, you know, if you’re going to do something a little bit different, do it in these times, because if people don’t dig it, just blame it on COVID innit? And then we’ll go back to the normal stuff on the next record.”