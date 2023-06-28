Liam Gallagher announces intimate live show in London

Liam Gallagher has announced an intimate live show in London celebrating the release of his upcoming live album ‘Knebworth 22’.

Later this summer the singer-songwriter and former Oasis singer releases a live album from a show at Knebworth in 2022. The gig marked one of his biggest headline shows to date as a solo artist, performing in front of more than 170,000 people over two nights.

Now, ahead of the album, Gallagher has announced that he’ll be performing one of his smallest headline shows to date to celebrate the upcoming release. It takes place at the recently restored intimate KOKO venue in London on August 9.

The show will arrive two days before the release of the live album and is expected to see the Manchester rock icon perform fan favourites from both his solo discography and Oasis’.

For those looking to get tickets, pre-sale access will kick off on July 5 at 10am BST and will be offered to all fans who pre-order a copy of ‘Knebworth 22’ before 3pm on July 4 BST. The pre-sale access code will be sent via email at 5pm BST the same day.

The show not only marks one of Gallagher’s most intimate live shows from his 30-year career but it’s also his only indoor UK gig scheduled for this summer.

Gallagher first shared details of the upcoming live album earlier this month and revealed the news with a video of him performing ‘Roll It Over’ during the shows.

The song is an Oasis deep cut and hardcore fan favourite that originally featured on the band’s fourth studio album ‘Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants’ (2000). Although the band never played the track live while still together, it was brought out by Liam last year for the Knebworth Park shows.

Alongside the show in KOKO, the singer is set to perform various other live sets around the UK later this year, including an exclusive headline set at Boardmasters festival on August 12.

In other news, earlier this year Liam’s brother Noel confirmed that Oasis will release an anniversary edition of their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in 2024 to celebrate 30 years since its release.

Although the members seem to have no plans to reunite for the event, Liam announced last month that he had plans to perform the album in full at a “few biblical” venues around the UK.