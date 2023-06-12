Liam Gallagher announces Knebworth live album and shares ‘Roll It Over’ video

Liam Gallagher has announced a new live album, taken from two of his solo gigs at Knebworth. Check out newly-shared footage of him playing ‘Roll It Over’ below.

Announced by the former-Oasis frontman last week (June 9), the new live album will feature footage from across two of his solo shows at Knebworth, held at the grounds on June 3 and 4 last year.

Titled ‘Knebworth 22’, the live album will feature a career-spanning variety of tracks from the singer-songwriter — taken both from his solo career and from his earlier work with the Britpop icons.

This includes hits including ‘Everything’s Electric’ and ‘Come On You Know’ from his solo projects, and Oasis classics such as ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

Alongside the announcement comes a live video of the artist performing ‘Roll It Over’, a track which originally featured on Oasis’ fourth studio album ‘Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants’ (2000). Check it out below.

Over 170,000 fans attended the shows — which were held across the Jubilee Weekend — last year, and the event solidified the Manchester artist as a stadium-filling act.

The performance also mirrored Gallagher’s previous performance at the venue over two decades ago, when he took to the stage alongside his brother Noel and performed the landmark Oasis shows there in 1996.

“So we recorded the Knebworth gigs we did last year,” he wrote, announcing the upcoming release. “We all sound Biblical, turn it up ENJOY, LGx.”

Physical formats of ‘Knebworth 22’ will be available from August 11 2023, as well as the standard digital version of the album. Physical copies include both standard and deluxe CDs and a black and yellow double vinyl.

An olive and black marble double vinyl version is also available exclusively from Gallagher’s official online store. Pre-orders for the live album can be found here.

The ‘Knebworth 22’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Hello’

2. ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’

3. ‘Wall Of Glass’

4. ‘Shockwave’

5. ‘Everything’s Electric’

6. ‘Roll It Over’

7. ‘Slide Away’

8. ‘More Power’

9. ‘C’mon You Know’

10. ‘The River’

11. ‘Once’

12. ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’

13. ‘Some Might Say’

14. ‘Supersonic’

15. ‘Wonderwall’

16. ‘Champagne Supernova’

In other Liam Gallagher news, last week, Oasis fans called on the musician to keep a promise he made about a reunion following Manchester City’s Champions League win on June 10.

This came after the musician ahead of the final, Liam had tweeted promising that he would bury the hatchet with brother Noel for an Oasis reunion if the team triumphed in the Champions League.

“If Man City wins the Champions League i call my brother and i bring back the fuckin band together LG x,” he tweeted.

Elsewhere, the singer also announced to fans that he would be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ by performing the album in full on a 2024 tour.

Although details on the upcoming tour remain vague, the artist did confirm that he would only be taking the show to a “few biblical venues” if it were to come to fruition. Currently, the band are set to release an anniversary edition of the album to celebrate the milestone — a release which will contain previously unreleased songs and demos recorded in 1994.