Liam Gallagher announces massive homecoming show at Manchester’s Heaton Park

Bring it on

Liam Gallagher has announced that he’ll return to Manchester for a huge homecoming show at Heaton Park next summer.

The Oasis icon will play the massive outdoor show at the 600-hectare park on Friday, June 12, with a raft of special guests who are yet to be revealed.

His biggest solo show to date, it comes after Liam headed out on a sold-out UK arena tour to support the release of ‘Why Me? Why Not‘ – which shot to number one upon release in the UK earlier this year.

He wrote on Twitter: “So if you haven’t heard I’m playing HEATON PARK 12th June 2020 I’ll be playing songs from my 2 no 1 solo albums and yes you guessed it some stone cold OASIS classics c’mon you know LG x”

Tickets start from £59.50 and fans can buy them here on Friday November 29 from 10am.

Yesterday, it was also confirmed that Liam will also headline Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival, joining a line-up that also includes the likes of Ian Brown, Foals, Snow Patrol, Keane, Sam Fender, Blossoms, Aitch, Little Simz, Rita Ora and Twin Atlantic. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday November 29 and will be available here.

Earlier this week, it also emerged that Robbie Williams has contacted boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to organise a boxing match between himself and Liam. He is yet to respond to the proposition, which has since been rubbished by Williams’ wife.