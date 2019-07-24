Liam Gallagher announces ‘MTV Unplugged’ show (in Hull!)

Who doesn't love Hull?

Liam Gallagher has been confirmed for a hallowed MTV Unplugged gig, set to take place in Hull next week.

The filmed, intimate and acoustic concerts have been made legendary by the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, Jay Z and Gallagher’s former band Oasis.

Now he’s set for another appearance, when he’ll be performing at Hull City Hall on August 3 before the gig is broadcast on MTV on September 23. Visit here for tickets and more information.

“I’m honoured to be performing at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged,” wrote Gallagher. “I’d love it if you could join us as it’s sure to be a biblical evening. P.S. I Love Hull! LG x”

Liam has been very vocal of his love of Hull, ever since his rival and brother Noel labelled the city “a shithole”.

Noel was responding to a group of Hull men on a stag do, who were chanting loudly for their local football team, when he made his “shithole” comment.

“Are you English?” Noel asked. “For fuck sake. Where are you from? Don’t fucking tell me, Newcastle? Liverpool? Leeds? Fuckin’ Yorkshire?”

Both brothers have since returned to play the city.

The ever-spiralling feud between the Gallaghers culminated earlier this month with Gallagher posting a video of himself eating soup with a fork in one of his most surreal responses to his brother yet.

This comes ahead of Liam Gallagher’s lengthy November UK arena tour, in support of his upcoming second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not?’ which arrives on September 20.