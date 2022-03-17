Liam Gallagher announces new ‘Down By The River Thames’ live album

Liam Gallagher is set to release a recording of his Down By The River Thames livestream show as a new live album.

The former Oasis frontman performed a special set on a barge as he travelled down the Thames in London in December 2020, when full-scale concerts were still prohibited under COVID lockdown laws.

In a five-star review of the gig, NME wrote: “We’re missing fans, flares, hurled pints and crowd chants, but this is without doubt the next best thing.”

Today (March 17) Gallagher confirmed that the “celestial” and “biblical” show will arrive on vinyl, CD, cassette and major streaming services on May 27 via Warner Records. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“So here it is, the gig they said we could never pull off!” LG said in a statement. “As we were in lockdown, bored and depressed, rock ‘n’ roll came to save the day once again.”

He continued: “It was a top night and a top gig and it’s captured here on record for you to all enjoy.” Check out the announcement post below.

The 16-song ‘Down By The River Thames’ show included Oasis classics such as ‘Supersonic’, ‘Champagne Supernova’, ‘Morning Glory’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, as well as cuts from Gallagher’s first two solo albums, ‘As You Were’ and ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.

See the full album tracklist and its official cover artwork below.

1. ‘Hello’

2. ‘Wall Of Glass’

3. ‘Halo’

4. ‘Shockwave’

5. ‘Columbia’

6. ‘Fade Away’

7. ‘Why Me? Why Not.’

8. ‘Greedy Soul’

9. ‘The River’

10. ‘Once’

11. ‘Morning Glory’

12. ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’

13. ‘Headshrinker’

14. ‘Supersonic’

15. ‘Champagne Supernova’

16. ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’



Gallagher is gearing up to release his third studio effort, ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, on May 27. He’s already previewed the record with its lead single ‘Everything’s Electric’, which came out last month.

LG will showcase the upcoming album at a string of huge headline shows this summer, including a two-night billing at Knebworth. You can find the full schedule and purchase tickets here.

Earlier this month, Gallagher picked up the Music Moment Of The Year gong at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. He was honoured for the free gig he played for NHS workers at London’s O2 Arena last summer.