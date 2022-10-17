Liam Gallagher announces new ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary

Liam Gallagher has announced a new documentary based around his huge Knebworth shows this summer.

Knebworth 22 is a feature-length film documenting the Oasis singer’s return to Knebworth Park, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue.

The film will come to select UK cinemas for a limited time from November 17, with a full streaming release on Paramount+ later this year.

“I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth 2 nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis,” Gallagher said in a statement. “I’m still trying to get my head around it.

“To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x.”

Tickets for the screenings go on sale here from 9am BST on Friday, October 21.

The film’s director, Toby L, said in a statement: “We wanted to add another layer to Liam Gallagher’s life and story by not just commemorating his return to such hallowed grounds as a solo artist, but also sharing the light with those that make Knebworth such a landmark location – the people.

“Few shows will ever hit such scale, and precious few moments such as the one experienced earlier this summer, can mean so much to so many. At a time when it’s easy to feel powerless to the weight of the world around us, hopefully this film can be a small reminder of what we’re capable of overcoming. It’s a love letter to live music and being together again.”

Reviewing Gallagher’s Knebworth gigs, NME wrote: “Stepping onto the grounds of Knebworth Park today, 26 years later, does feel like a trip down memory lane, as both the young and old don ’90s England football shirts and bucket hats like a day never went by.

“What’s great about today, too, is that this massive field is devoid of the meat-headed, bare-chested, bottle-throwing yob mob that came to sadly dominate Oasis’ shows post Knebworth. This is a crowd that is genuinely excited to be here and ready to claim and re-claim their time.”