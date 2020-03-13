Liam Gallagher announces plans to release ‘MTV Unplugged’ live album

Liam Gallagher has announced plans to release a live album of his 2019 MTV Unplugged show in Hull.

The filmed, intimate and acoustic concerts have been made legendary by the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, Jay Z and Gallagher’s former band Oasis, which saw Liam famously miss their show through illness 1996.

Last year’s performance featured tracks from his debut ‘As You Were’ and follow-up ‘Why Me? Why Not’ along with Oasis classics ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Cast No Shadow’ and Liam’s first ever live vocal performance of the ‘Definitely Maybe’ bonus track ‘Sad Song’, all backed by Bonehead on guitar.

Listen up Brothers and Sisters, I have good news

You can pre-order the MTV unplugged gig from tomorrow enjoy LG x pic.twitter.com/1J9ARRIQUo — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 12, 2020

Advertisement

Gallagher said of the performance: “I was honoured to perform at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. It was a lovely experience and the people of Hull were biblical and sounded fantastic. I hope you enjoy the record. LG x”

MTV Unplugged is now available to pre-order from Gallagher’s official website here. It will be available on the following formats on April 24: CD, signed CD available exclusively from Amazon, standard vinyl, splattered vinyl and digitally. All pre-orders also receive an instant download of ‘Gone’.

The MTV Unplugged tracklist is:

1. ‘Wall Of Glass’

2. ‘Some Might Say’

3. ‘Now That I Found You’

4. ‘One of Us’

5. ‘Stand By Me’

6. ‘Sad Song’

7. ‘Cast No Shadow’

8. ‘Once’

9. ‘Gone’

10. ‘Champagne Supernova’