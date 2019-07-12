Liam had praised Slowthai's "Johnny Rotten vibe"

Liam Gallagher has confirmed Slowthai will be the support on his tour in November, after the shows sold out almost instantly this morning (July 12).

Last month, Gallagher had said he hoped Slowthai would support him on the tour, praising the Northampton rapper’s “Johnny Rotten vibe”.

He has now confirmed the news in a tweet, saying: “I’m delighted to announce tickets are on sale for my UK tour and the one and only slowthai will be main support.”

Tickets went on sale at 9am. By 9.45am, only Aberdeen P&J Live on November 14 and an additional date at London O2 on November 29 had any tickets left for sale. The full dates are below.

In an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1 about the tour, Liam said: “I’ve seen Slowthai on Soccer AM and he had a bit of a Johnny Rotten vibe about him. I think he’s going to come on tour with us in November. Because it’s alright having a load of guitar bands on there, but it does get a bit…”

Gallagher, who said his son Gene introduced him to Slowthai’s music, added: “I’ve never met him, but I think he’s going to play with us in November.”

In the same interview, Gallagher said he also enjoyed Fat White Family and had hoped they would join the tour too. But he admitted: “I was thinking of taking them on tour, but I don’t think they want the showbiz. They’re still into being an underground band.”

Gallagher’s tour is in support of his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not.’, which is released on September 20. Slowthai released his debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ in May.

Liam Gallagher’s tour dates are:

November 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 12: Birmingham Arena

November 14: Aberdeen P&J Live

November 15: Glasgow SSE Hydro

November 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 18: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

November 20: Manchester Arena

November 21: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 24: Dublin 3 Arena

November 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

November 28-29: London O2 Arena