Liam Gallagher announces son Gene’s band as support act for ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour

Liam Gallagher has announced his son Gene’s band will be the support act for the ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour.

On X/Twitter, Liam announced the news in response to a fan who asked for his thoughts on his son Gene’s band. Villanelle features Gene on vocals and guitar; it looks to be a four-piece band.

The former Oasis frontman said he thought Villanelle were “good”, and added: “I’m gonna put them on first for [the ‘Definitely Maybe’] tour”. Villanelle will join Cast and The View as support acts for the tour.

Whilst they currently don’t have any official music out, Villanelle have recently been spotted supporting Brummie rockers Overpass on tour. Most notably, they performed at King Tut’s in Glasgow on March 21, the same location where Oasis were signed to Creation in an infamous debacle.

Several snippets hint that Gene will sonically take after his father and produce some classic Britpop tunes. They will continue to tour throughout April with Pastel and Seb Lowe – check here for more dates.

There good I’m gonna put them on 1st for DM tour — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 31, 2024

Previously, Gene launched a three-piece band called Grimmo in 2018. Liam described his music as “in your face, Arctic Monkeys style”, compared to his brother Lennon, whose music was more “spaced out, like early Verve, pretty chilled”.

He has also performed with his dad in 2019 on Later… with Jools Holland, and was also seen recording some bongos on the track ‘One Of Us’ on the album ‘Why Me? Why Not‘.

Liam will be embarking on his 30th anniversary ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour in June, which will kick off in Sheffield. He is due to perform the entirety of Oasis’ seminal album along with some “naughty” B-sides. Get any remaining tickets here and see all dates below:

JUNE 2024

02 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

03 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

06 – London, The O2

07 – London, The O2

10 – London, The O2

15 – Manchester, Co-op Live

16 – Manchester, Co-op Live

19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

23 – Dublin, 3Arena

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

27 – Manchester, Co-op Live

In other news, Gene, Ringo Starr’s grandson and their friend were accused of affray in 2020 for sparking a fight in Tesco; they initially pleaded not guilty to their individual charges, and remained on bail until their eventual 2022 trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Their charges were eventually dropped, though the judge called them “entitled” and blasted them for their “out of order” fight.