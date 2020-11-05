Liam Gallagher announces ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ vinyl box set

Liam Gallagher has announced a new limited edition vinyl box set of his latest album ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.

The former Oasis frontman released the record in September 2019, following on from his 2017 debut, ‘As You Were’.

On November 27, a collector’s edition of the album will arrive via Warner Records. You can pre-order it now at Gallagher’s official website.

The forthcoming collection contains 14 white 7” vinyl records housed in a hard case lift-off lid box. Each record features a track from the deluxe edition of ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ on the A-side, with a different coloured screen printed image on the B-side.

A unique piece of artwork also comes with each 7″ – you can check out the preview images below.

In a four-star review, NME described ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ as “a more distinctive and memorable album” than its predecessor, adding that it “truly soars at its most introspective and laidback”.

The news of the limited edition box set is unrelated to Gallagher’s recent tweet, in which he revealed he’d be making a “celestial announcement” next Monday (November 9). It comes after the singer promised new music would be arriving “very soon”.

Gallagher is due to appear as one of six headliners at next year’s Reading & Leeds festivals. He had been scheduled to top the bill in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, it was announced that LG will also be joining the likes of Foo Fighters, Post Malone and The National at Rock In Rio Lisbon 2021. The festival will take place over two consecutive weekends in June (19-20 and 26-27).