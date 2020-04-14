Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon and more donate items to NHS charity raffle

Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon are among the main artists who have donated items to a new raffle raising funds for frontline NHS workers.

All three artists have donated the items to the Help The NHS campaign, which has been established by Gallagher’s tour manager Ben Pomphrett to benefit frontline NHS staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans who enter the £5 raffle here are in with a chance of winning a pair of extremely rare signed Adidas LG Spezial trainers signed by Gallagher, tickets for future gigs, a signed Pretty Green parka, and a signed tambourine.

Bring Me The Horizon fans could also walk away with the guitar played by Lee Malia in the ‘Ludens’ music video, while Arctic Monkeys fans can get their hands on Alex Turner’s Berghaus jacket – which he wore during their T in the Park headline slot in 2007.

Other prizes have been donated by artists including the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Gerry Cinnamon, The Chemical Brothers and Snow Patrol, and a set visit during the filming of Peaky Blinders‘ six season is also up for grabs.

Pomphrett said: “The idea for the project mainly stems from having a partner who works in intensive care. With an understanding of how busy they can be in normal times, and the challenges they’re about to face, it just seemed like something worth doing.

“Since I work as a tour manager, and the music industry now on pause for the foreseeable, it’s a way for me to put my free time to good use, and hopefully do something beneficial. Partnering with The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice has transformed this project from an idea to a reality, and will also help with their day-to-day operations which include treating patients affected by Covid-19, which isn’t necessarily obvious when thinking about frontline staff.”

Fans can access the raffle here from 6PM this evening (April 14) until 6PM on Friday (April 17).