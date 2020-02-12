‘Liam Gallagher: As It Was’ wins Best Music Film supported by Didsbury Gin at NME Awards 2020

Liam Gallagher: As It Was was honoured with the award for Best Music Film as supported by Didsbury Gin at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Liam Gallagher: As It Was beat fellow nominated films Beyoncé: Homecoming, BTS: Bring The Soul, Michael Hutchence: Mystify and Rocketman.

Man Like Mobeen star Guz Khan presented the prize, with director Charlie Lightening accepting the award on Liam’s behalf. “This has been 10 years in the making,” he said. “I wanna thank the man Liam Gallagher.”

Gallagher sent in an acceptance video featuring Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

“Thank you very much NME Awards for the Best Music Film,” Liam said in the pre-recorded message, which was filmed on the set of his recent video ‘Once’. “Sorry I can’t be there, because I’m here.”

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee and Yungblud. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, FKA Twigs and show closers The 1975.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.