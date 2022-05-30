Liam Gallagher blames hackers for false Manchester gig cancellation rumour

Liam Gallagher has blamed hackers for editing his website to announce falsely that his Manchester show at the Etihad Stadium had been cancelled.

The soloist and former Oasis frontman took to Twitter over the weekend to tell fans that his headline show was still on. “I hear some [bell]end has hacked my official website saying that the MANCHESTER gig is cancelled it’s not see ya there MCFC CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND,” he wrote.

Gallagher first announced the June 1 show in support of his new album, ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, last October. The gig comes days before his Knebworth shows (June 3-4) which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ landmark outdoor shows there in August 1996.

Responding to Gallagher’s tweet, former Oasis bandmate Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs wrote: “Sorry. It was joke, I was gonna change it back.”

Sorry. It was joke, I was gonna change it back. — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, in other news, Gallagher said recently that he might dedicate a song to his brother Noel when he plays Knebworth this weekend.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show last week, Gallagher was asked if he would be sending Noel a card for his birthday.

“Nah nah nah,” Liam replied. “When is it, Sunday? …I’ll have just done Knebworth, bless him, I might give him a shout out, dedicate one of his songs to him. That’ll do his head in won’t it?”

Noel’s birthday was in fact yesterday (May 29), meaning that Liam either forgot it or got his dates mixed up.

Liam will showcase his new LP during a string of huge headline concerts over the summer. You can find the full schedule and buy any remaining tickets here.