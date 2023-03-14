Liam Gallagher buys Noel Edmonds’ £3million Cannes mansion

Liam Gallagher has bought Noel Edmonds’ mansion near Cannes on the French Riviera, it has been reported.

According to The Sun, the former Oasis frontman turned soloist bought the three-floor, six-bedroom property for £3million this month.

TV presenter Edmonds (Deal Or No Deal, Noel’s House Party) is said to have listed the house for £4million in 2018 before moving to New Zealand.

Advertisement

The mansion – located in Grasse, the world’s perfume capital – reportedly features numerous engravings of Edmonds’ first name, which he shares with Liam’s estranged brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher.

“Liam’s been telling mates, ‘I’ve bought Mr Blobby’s house’,” a source said. “Him and [fiancé and manager] Debbie [Gwyther] plan to put their own stamp on it. They think all the carvings of Noel’s name are quite funny and ironic.”

The property comes with a swimming pool as well as vineyards and olive trees.

Liam, who turned 50 years old last September, said back in 2017: “By the time I am 50 I am going to live in Paris.”

He continued: “I will rock a beret easy. I’ll rock the onions as well and a stripy thing and a wonky bike with a baguette on my arm. I’ll rock that. Debbie speaks French so she can do all the ordering.”

In other news, Liam recently shared his thoughts on the ‘nepo babies’ debate. He’s also responded to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s call for an Oasis reunion, tweeting: “It’s our time to waste who made him the boss of time.”