Liam Gallagher calls for Oasis reunion in New Year message to Noel

Liam Gallagher has called for an Oasis reunion in a New Year message to brother and former bandmate Noel.

The Brit pop giants famously split in 2009 when ongoing tensions between Liam and Noel reached their climax during a festival show in Paris.

Since then, Liam has expressed his desire for the band to reunite on several occasions, including in March last year when he asked Noel if he would consider getting the band back together for a one-off charity gig once the coronavirus crisis ends.

Advertisement

Liam told NME during his Big Read interview in February last year that an Oasis reunion is “gonna happen”.

“Believe you me – it’s gonna happen very fucking soon because he’s greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen,” he said, referring to a potential big payday for he and his brother.

Extending an olive branch to Noel once again, Liam last night (December 31) admitted that he loves his brother “long time” and tweeted that “2021 is our year”, teasing that this year could be the year that Oasis reform.

HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2021

In 2019, Foo Fighters suggested to the crowd during their Reading Festival performance that they should start a petition to get Oasis back together.

The idea came after it was pointed out that Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins had stuck a photograph of Liam and Noel Gallagher to his kick drum.

Advertisement

“One of these days we’ll get Oasis back. One of these days,” Hawkins told the Reading crowd, after Dave Grohl took over on the drums for a rendition of Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’.

“We’re trying,” Grohl claimed.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher‘s ‘Down By The River Thames’ livestream event aired last month, and during the performance he shared a few words aimed at Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson.

Gallagher and his band performed while floating down a barge on London’s River Thames for an event streamed exclusively on MelodyVR. It arrived after fans initially spotted the former Oasis frontman performing on the river in November.