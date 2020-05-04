Liam Gallagher calls Mark Lanegan an “uptight junkie” over claim he bailed on fight

Liam Gallagher has branded Mark Lanegan an “uptight junkie” after claiming the former Oasis star bailed on a fight with him.

Lanegan outlines a terse exchange with Gallagher in his new memoir Sing Backwards and Weep, in which he claims the Oasis singer quit the band’s 1996 US tour to avoid a planned fight between the two.

The pair had reportedly clashed after Gallagher mocked the Screaming Trees frontman during their tour, shouting “Howling Branches” at him in an apparent bid to mock the band’s name.

“’Fuck off, you stupid fucking idiot,’ was my brief, blasé retort,” Lanegan wrote.

Mark lannegn here’s how I saw it I asked you your bands name I was fucking around and called it something else you being an upiight junkie and not having a sense of humour got your little grungy knickers in a twist another bullshitter trying to sell a book LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 4, 2020

Gallagher is said to have furiously responded angrily and suggested the pair have a physical fight when they were when they were both back in Miami during the tour.

“I detested bullies and refused to put up with them,” Lanegan writes in the book.

“Liam Gallagher was an obvious poser, a playground bully. Like all bullies, he was also a total pussy.

“He had quit and bailed before I could have a go at him before his promised playground battle royale in Miami.

“Typical, I thought. That phoney motherfucker had pissed his pants and gone home to mama before I had a chance to blow this whole thing up myself.”

Responding to the claim, Gallagher tweeted: “Mark Lannegn [sic] here’s how I saw it I asked you your band’s name I was fucking around and called it something else… you being an upiight [sic] junkie and not having a sense of humour got your grungy little knickers in a twist another bullshitter trying to sell a book.”

