Liam Gallagher calls out Noel for “slagging off” young fans demanding Oasis songs

Liam Gallagher has spoken out against his brother Noel for “slagging off” young fans who go to his shows and request Oasis songs.

The former bandmates’ latest war of words comes after the High Flying Birds man spoke to The Sun about the impact that their documentary Supersonic had on the demand to hear Oasis songs at his solo shows.

“When I play those songs it is an incredible thing since the documentary Supersonic came out,” said Noel. “It has reinvigorated a whole new fanbase. Sadly they all do turn up to the gigs dressed as Liam with four pairs of sunglasses on, rolling around going, ‘I’m mad for it’.”

He continued: “The new stuff that I am doing they fucking hate it. Which makes me want to do it more. You little fucking idiot, you are only 15.”

Noel added: “What the fuck! You were only ten when the band broke up. Fuck off.”

Now, Liam has responded.

“The thing I’ve got a problem with about slagging of the yoot is that some of those kids are the kids of people who made us from day one,” he wrote on Twitter. “You’re all welcome at my gigs. Bring your grandparents, your aunties, your uncles, bring your pets.”

This comes after Foo Fighters called for a petition for Oasis to reunite – before Noel responded with a suggested campaign of his own for Dave Grohl and co to split up.

Earlier this month, Liam admitted that he “probably shouldn’t have brought Anaïs” into the feud between himself and brother Noel after his niece got caught up in their argument earlier this year.

Liam is set to release his new album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on September 20, while Noel’s next EP ‘This Is The Place’ follows on September 27.