Liam Gallagher calls out Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson during Thames performance

Liam Gallagher‘s ‘Down By The River Thames’ livestream event aired last night (December 5), and during the performance he shared a few words aimed at Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson.

Gallagher and his band performed while floating down a barge on London’s River Thames for an event streamed exclusively on MelodyVR. It arrived after fans initially spotted the former Oasis frontman performing on the river last month.

The set saw Gallagher perform a mixture of iconic songs, fan favourites and a few surprises spanning his solo career and his legendary tenure as Oasis frontman.

Besides performing Oasis classics ‘Hello’, ‘Fade Away’ and ‘Headshrinker’ for the first time as a solo artist, LG also gave new single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ its live debut, which was shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (December 4).

During the performance of ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, taken from Oasis’ 1994 debut ‘Definitely Maybe’, Gallagher took a moment to call out British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

After singing the opening lines to the song’s second verse, “Is it worth the aggravation/ To find yourself a job when there’s nothing worth working for?“, Gallagher pointed his maracas at the camera and added: “That’s for you fucking Rishi…and fucking Doris.”

Watch the moment LG calls out Johnson and Sunak below:

Liam Gallagher calling out Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson whilst casually floating down the River Thames#downbytheriverthames pic.twitter.com/pcQQAPt2q5 — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) December 5, 2020

See the setlist for Gallagher’s ‘Down By The River Thames’ performance below:

‘Hello’ (Oasis song)

‘Wall of Glass’

‘Halo’

‘Shockwave’

‘Columbia’ (Oasis song)

‘Fade Away’ (Oasis song)

‘Why Me? Why Not’

‘Greedy Soul’

‘The River’ (with Gene Gallagher)

‘Once’

‘Morning Glory’ (Oasis song)

‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ (Oasis song)

‘Headshrinker’ (Oasis song)

‘Supersonic’ (Oasis song)

‘Champagne Supernova’ (Oasis song)

Encore:

‘All You’re Dreaming Of’

Last week, Gallagher spoke on his aversion to playing gigs on Zoom. “It’s ridiculous,” he has said.

Appearing on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, he said: “I’ve always been confident in what I do from the day I was born, even when I was digging holes in Manchester, I dug ‘em good…”

He added: I’m in a privileged position to do this band stuff, so if you’re going to do it, do it right.”

Meanwhile, Matt Lucas has claimed that Liam Gallagher and Damon Albarn once shared a peaceful drink with him “at the height of Britpop” – a story that the former Oasis frontman disputes.