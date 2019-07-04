Liam Gallagher calls for “perspective” over backlash to latest “threatening” messages to Noel’s family

"Since when has telling somebody to be careful worse than wishing someone drop DEAD or hoping someone dies of AIDS?"

Liam Gallagher has called for “perspective” when responding to the backlash to his recent “threatening” message sent to brother Noel‘s family.

The former Oasis bandmates made headlines in coming to blows once again this week when Noel shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp exchange. In it, Liam tells his niece Anais Gallagher that Noel’s wife Sara Macdonald better be “very careful” after she described the former Beady Eye frontman as a “fat twat” following his Glastonbury performance on Saturday night.

The High Flying Birds singer then directly responded to Liam, saying he was “always good at intimidating women”, as well as directly addressing an incident from last year when Liam was accused of grabbing girlfriend Debbie Gwyther by the throat in a nightclub corridor. Gwyther denied that the incident and any violence had occurred.

“You’re sending threatening intimidating messages via my teenage daughter now are you?”, Noel wrote. “You always were good at intimidating women though eh? What were you planning on doing anyway? Grabbing my wife by the throat to show her who’s boss… or maybe trying to waddle through our double gates and performing ‘Shitwave’ in the communal garden or daubing your wank lyrics on the toilet walls?”

Noel added: “If I wake up to find one of the kids gerbils upside on the cheese board with a knife in it, I’ll be sure to inform the local care in the community officer.

“And don’t try and kidnap the cat either, we’ve just employed Ross Kemp as his close protection officer. Enjoy the summer Big Tits. Catch up soon.”

Responding, Liam then posted: “My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour. I love you both dearly LG.”

Now, Liam has accused some of his critics of hypocrisy and called for more “perspective” when considering the statements that his brother has made over the years.

“Since when has telling somebody to be careful worse than wishing someone drop DEAD or hoping someone dies of AIDS?” asked Liam. “Let’s get things into perspective. Wishing you all LOVE n LIGHT LG x”

In 1995 during the height of Oasis Britpop war with Blur, Noel told the Observer: “I hate that Alex and Damon. I hope they catch Aids and die.”

Clarifying his comments, Noel later said: “As soon as I had said it I realised that it was an insensitive thing to say as Aids is no joking matter and immediately retracted the comment. Although not being a fan of their music I wish both Damon and Alex a long and healthy life.”

Meanwhile, Liam will head out on a massive arena tour later this year in support of his second solo album, ‘Why Me? Why Not’.

Noel is also working on new material, with two EPs set to drop later in 2019 as a follow-up to ‘Black Star Dancing‘.