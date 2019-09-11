Liam Gallagher calls out “pissflap” Kaiser Chiefs’ keyboardist Peanut over stage safety row

"It's naff c**ts like you that give Leeds a bad name"

Liam Gallagher has responded to criticism from Kaiser Chiefs‘ keyboardist Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines, after he called him out for recently pulling out of a festival gig due to “safety concerns”.

Earlier this month, Gallagher pulled out of his appearance at Fall In Love Festival in Romania as he feared the stage was unsafe. “Absolutely gutted that we’ve come all this way and we can’t perform for you but safety comes first as always,” he told fans.

However, Kaiser Chiefs were also performing that day – and claim that the former Oasis frontman’s team hadn’t let them know of any safety issues.

“If we found out a stage wasn’t safe, we’d tell the other bands on there too, right?,” replied Peanut on Twitter. “‘Safety comes first as always’ – for everyone. We must’ve broken it by putting on a rock n roll show 30 mins before you.”

Peanut’s accusation clearly irked, Gallagher who today responded: “This 1s for PISSFLAP out of the KAISER CHEIFS. All that money you spend on props (i.e. your daft-looking head) I’d spend on getting yourself a decent tour manager who spots these kind of things; otherwise you and your band will be going for a early bath.”

Gallagher then added: “P.S. it’s naff c**ts like you that give Leeds a bad name as you were.”

Kaiser Chiefs’ new album ‘Duck‘ is out now.

In another Twitter tirade this week, Gallagher hit out at his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel for “slagging off” younger fans who demanded he play Oasis songs at his solo shows.

Liam will release his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not‘ on September 20.

“This album lacks the novelty factor – Liam finally going solo – that made ‘As You Were’ so welcome,” wrote NME in a four-star review of the record. “But it’s more diverse (everything’s relative) and textured. At times, as on the trippy, psychedelic breakdown that precedes the final reprise of ‘Once’, it drifts deliciously close to ‘cosmic pop’, the phrase Liam has used to slag off his brother’s more experimental solo stuff (imagine Noel listening to this).”