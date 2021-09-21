Liam Gallagher cancels Belfast show after breaking his nose following helicopter accident

Liam Gallagher has cancelled a forthcoming show in Belfast this weekend after he “fell out of a helicopter” following his Isle Of Wight set.

Posting on Twitter after the accident, Gallagher shared a picture of his injuries along with a post which said: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t [write] it.”

Earlier in the day, he had closed the first day at the Isle of Wight Festival with a set that included a number of his solo songs alongside some classic Oasis hits.

Gallagher has now revealed that he broke his nose following the fall and is unable to sing, forcing him to postpone his show at Ormeau Park in Belfast to June 24, 2022.

“Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled…i’ll make it up to ya” he wrote.

All tickets for the show remain valid.

Meanwhile, Oasis Knebworth 1996, a documentary capturing the iconic shows, is released in cinemas later this week.

Yesterday (September 20), previously unseen footage of Oasis performing ‘Champagne Supernova’ with The Stone Roses‘ guitarist John Squire was also shared ahead of the release of the film.

In a five-star review of the documentary, NME said: “For those who were there, the film provides a portal back to a golden age. For everyone else, it’s a reminder of those special teen years – when a plastic cup filled with warm lager and a sunny afternoon in a park makes for the biggest adventure of your life.

Last week, meanwhile, the film’s director Jake Scott said that he thinks the band will get back together.

“I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely,” he told NME. “Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again.”