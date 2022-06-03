Liam Gallagher celebrates fourth solo Number One with ‘C’mon You Know’

Liam Gallagher‘s new album ‘C’mon You Know’ has gained the former Oasis man his fourth consecutive solo Number One album.

All of Gallagher’s solo studio albums, 2017’s ‘As You Were‘, 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not‘ and his latest, have all reached the top of the UK albums chart, as has 2020’s ‘MTV Unplugged (Live at Hull City Hall)‘.

It marks Gallagher’s eleventh chart-topping album overall, including his time in Oasis. Another live album ‘Down By The River Thames‘ has also entered this week’s chart at Number Four.

Gallagher, who headlines the first of two enormous Knebworth shows tonight, said of the accolade: “What do we have here? Another Number One record brothers and sisters! Thanks to everyone whose bought ‘C’mon You Know’ and ‘Down By The River’. I’m buzzing, you’re very kind. Thanks everyone and I’ll see you again.”

‘C’mon You Know’ knocked Harry Styles‘ record-breaking new album ‘Harry’s House’ down to Number Two. Ed Sheeran‘s ‘=‘ is at Number Three, while Def Leppard‘s twelfth album ‘Diamond Star Halos‘ is Number Five, the band’s highest placing since 1996.

On the singles’ chart, The Kunts‘ anti-monarchy protest song ‘Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce’, released to coincide with Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations, reached Number 20.

Styles’ ‘As It Was’ held the top spot on the singles chart for the ninth consecutive week. It’s the longest-running UK Number One since Sheeran’s 11-week reign with ‘Bad Habits’ last year.

Cat Burns‘ ‘Go’ provided Styles’ closest challenger at Number Two, with Lizzo‘s ‘About Damn Time’ in third.

Classic acts also saw returns to the charts. ABBA‘s ‘Gold – Greatest Hits’ is Number Nine in the albums chart, following the start of the band’s avatar-based ‘Voyage’ live shows. Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’ reached Number Eight in the singles chart following a hugely popular appearance in the soundtrack to the new series of Stranger Things.

Queen‘s ‘Greatest Hits’, meanwhile, has reached the landmark milestone of 1,000 weeks on the Official Album Chart. It makes Queen the first British group to achieve this and the third act overall, after Bob Marley & The Wailers‘ ‘Legend’ and the aforementioned ABBA’s greatest hits.