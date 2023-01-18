Liam Gallagher claims Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”

Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his brother Noel Gallagher has recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter earlier today (January 18), writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.

This comes after Noel Gallagher said that he would “never say never” to an Oasis reunion. Noel made the comment on BBC Radio Manchester yesterday (January 17), but added that “it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances”.

In October last year, Noel said there’s “no point” in an Oasis reunion because the band still sell “as many records now” than they did when they were together.

Liam, in contrast, has been vocal about his support of an Oasis reunion in recent years. In February 2022, Liam said that Oasis “should never have split up,” and that he would “love” the iconic band to get back together.

In an NME Big Read cover story in 2020, Liam also said that an Oasis reunion will happen “very fucking soon,” because he believes Noel is “greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen”.

The brothers appeared to be embroiled in a fresh feud late last year, after Liam claimed there were no Oasis songs in his Knebworth 22 documentary because “angry squirt” Noel Gallagher “blocked them”. Liam also recently hit back at critics of him singing Oasis songs at gigs.

In a four-star review of last year’s Knebworth 22 film, NME wrote: “His Knebworth 22 may never attain the near-mythical status of its Oasis predecessor, but – as the film shows – it arrived at a moment when generations of music lovers needed an excuse to get together, get teary-eyed and enjoy a boozy singalong.”

In other news, it was announced yesterday that Noel is due to release his fourth studio record ‘Council Skies’ with the High Flying Birds on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Elsewhere, Noel and his wife Sara Macdonald announced earlier this month that they are to divorce. The couple, who married at a private ceremony at the Lime Wood Hotel in the New Forest in 2011, had been together for 22 years. They have two sons – Donovan and Sonny who were born in 2007 and 2010.