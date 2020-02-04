Liam Gallagher claims Noel turned down £100m offer for Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher has claimed his brother Noel turned down a staggering £100m offer for an Oasis reunion tour.

The former Oasis frontman, who released his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not‘ in September 2019, claimed that Noel turned down the offer in a series of Twitter posts.

He tweeted: “We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG.”

Only minutes before, Liam had tweeted “Wahey we’re getting back together” and said that “rich as fuck Noel” was “doing it for nothing”. In contrast, he said he was “desperate” himself and “doing it for the money”.

It comes after Liam unveiled his ‘Acoustic Sessions’ LP last week.The new offering features eight-live tracks and consists of stripped-back versions of songs from his recent album, ‘Why Me? Why Not?

‘Now That I’ve Found You’, ‘Once’, ‘Alright Now’ and ‘Meadow’ all appear alongside new re-workings of Oasis classics ‘Cast No Shadow’ and ‘Stand By Me’ and a demo version of ‘Once.’

He has also shared a new video for ‘Once’ which features Manchester United legend Eric Cantona.

Having previously described the 2019 track as his “song of the year”, the new video shows the former Manchester United star passionately singing the track as he wanders through his vast palace.

He will also hit the road once more this summer, for shows including Belgium’s Rock Werchter Festival and a massive homecoming at Manchester’s Heaton Park.