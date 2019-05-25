Liam Gallagher confirms his new album is now finished

The singer says the follow-up to 2017's 'As You Were' is "in the bag."

Liam Gallagher has confirmed that his new album is now officially finished.

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘As You Were’, Gallagher’s second album is said to be his solo ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)’, according to Charlie Lightening, director of Gallagher’s upcoming film, As It Was.

Now officially finished as confirmed by Gallagher himself, he told fans his second album is now “in the bag.” Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote: “Album 2 in the bag Dya want some LG x”

When it will be released is yet to be determined, but if what Lightening has been saying about the album is anything to go by then it’s going to be pretty special.

“It’s mega,” he told NME. “If you look at ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’, one’s the more punkier one and one’s the bigger one. That’s progression. People aren’t gonna be disappointed with it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

Also discussing the album’s first single, Lightening said it’s his favourite solo song from Gallagher. “I think it’s way better than ‘Wall Of Glass’,” he claimed. “It hits your harder. [The album] is a continuation of ‘As You Were’ but it’s that bit bigger – if you’re doing something for the second time, you’ve got more confidence behind you. The first single is so catchy. The middle-right on it is just mega and then it goes into a massive chorus.”

Earlier this month, Liam Gallagher released the first trailer for his new documentary, As I Was.

Following the release of a short teaser last month, the full trailer is now available to watch online. The clip begins with Oasis’ split a decade ago, with a voiceover explaining that Gallagher was “lost” following the break-up. Liam also blames Noel for the group parting ways, saying that “the geezer split my band up.”