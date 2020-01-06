Liam Gallagher considers releasing unreleased track ‘The World’s In Need’

Liam Gallagher has said he’s considering releasing a track called ‘The World’s In Need’, which failed to make the cut on his second record ‘Why Me, Why Not?’.

The former Oasis singer wrote on Twitter: “I wrote a song last year called The worlds in need -/:;(£)( might have to release it doesn’t matter if it’s out of tune as it’s true c’mon you know LG x (sic).”

He then shared what appeared to be lyrics to the track, writing: “It’s calling me it’s calling you listen up let’s get to you know I need a sign for peace of mind the worlds in need send gods speed c’mon you know LFUKING x (sic)”

And when one fan suggested that Noel Gallagher could finish the lyrics, he insisted that his brother would “ruin” the track.

Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted he doesn’t believe Oasis were a great band at the peak of their powers.

The frontman, who led the rock icons with brother Noel from 1991-2009, explained that the band were unlikely to have stayed together for much longer even if their acrimonious split had never occurred in the first place.

He also admitted that an Oasis reunion could occur as soon as 2021.