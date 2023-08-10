Watch Liam Gallagher cover Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Are You Experienced’ at intimate live show in London

Liam Gallagher played an intimate show in London last night (August 9) to celebrate the release of his upcoming live album ‘Knebworth 22′ – check out footage, pictures and the setlist below.

Taking to the stage in a black anorak at the recently restored intimate KOKO venue in Camden, the frontman performed a host of Oasis classics alongside his former bandmate Bonehead, who made his return after being giving the all-clear from cancer last year.

“Big round of applause for Bonehead,” Gallagher said before he kicked off the show with huge cheers to ‘Morning Glory’.

Bonehead on stage with Liam Gallagher tonight pic.twitter.com/QTt88wQ8Yt — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) August 9, 2023

As the crowd sang every word he followed it up with ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ star before he went on to perform ‘Wall Of Glass’. Introducing the latter, he said: “This place is a mad little gaff innit?”

Flanked by his band and three backing singers, the frontman continued wth ‘Stand By Me’, Oasis deep cut ‘Roll It Over’ and ‘Slide Away’.

Gallagher then played a host of his solo tracks, which included a stripped-back version of ‘Paper Crown’ which saw him backed by a piano before he launched into Oasis classics ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Roll With It’ and ‘Live Forever’.

He finally wrapped up the show with a cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Are You Experienced’ from the late legend’s 1967 debut album of the same name.

Liam Gallagher covering Hendrix tonight. pic.twitter.com/3ZrPSrxQw2 — Richard Bowes (@rbmusicwriter) August 9, 2023

Liam Gallagher played:

‘Morning Glory’

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’

‘Wall Of Glass’

‘Shockwave’

‘Better Days’

‘Stand By Me’

‘Roll It Over’

‘Slide Away’

‘More Power’

‘Diamond In The Dark’

‘Paper Crown’

‘The River’

‘Once’

‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’

‘Wonderwall’

Encore:

‘Roll With It’

‘Live Forever’

‘Are You Experienced’

The show came just two days before the release of his live album ‘Knebworth 22′, which is due out tomorrow (August 11) and features songs from the first night of his two headline shows, which saw Gallagher play to 170,000 people last summer.

Gallagher first shared details of the upcoming live album in June and revealed the news with a video of him performing ‘Roll It Over’ during the shows.

Alongside the show in KOKO, the singer is set to perform various other live sets around the UK later this year, including an exclusive headline set at Boardmasters festival on August 12.

Meanwhile, rumours have continued to surround a possible Oasis reunion, with both Gallagher brothers commenting on the chances over the years. Three years ago, in a cover interview with NME, Liam Gallagher said that an Oasis reunion was “gonna happen very soon”. Back in January, Noel then claimed that he would “never say never” to the idea.

However, shortly after Liam accused his brother of doing “a lot of damage” to the brand.

Speaking to NME In Conversation last month about the comeback shows of Britpop peers Blur and Pulp, Noel said: “Blur never split up, did they? Pulp never split up, they just went and did other things, which is the adult way of doing it. Sadly my fucking band were very far from adult about it. It was a bit more crash and burn.”