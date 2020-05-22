Liam Gallagher criticises Man City third kit and says the designers should be put “on a flight to Wuhan”

Liam Gallagher has criticised Manchester City’s third kit for next season.

The white and light blue paisley design of the club’s away shirt was leaked online earlier this week.

Commenting on the shirt in a now deleted post the former Oasis frontman, wrote: “Whoever is responsible for that new Man City kit needs putting on the nxt flight to WUHAN and who ever buys it needs to be on the 1 after c’mon you should fucking know LG x”

In response to a fan about his dislike of the shirt, the renowned City fan then replied: “Keep it simple mate, it’s not hard.”

According to FootyHeadlines, the designers Puma, said the shirt was based on the Britpop era.

They added: “Manchester’s music scene has always been an influence on other bands worldwide.

“The iconic TV program Top of the Pops was run by the BBC, from 1964 – 2006, originally recorded in the city itself.

“The Man City 20-21 third kit takes inspiration from the Paisley floral pattern which was intrinsically associated to the Britpop music scene of the 1960s and 1990s.”

The shirt also bears some similarity to Gallagher’s own Pretty Green clothing range.

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently confirmed the new release date for his ‘MTV Unplugged’ live album, which was delayed due to the coronavirus.

The acoustic session, which was recorded at Hull’s City Hall last August, is out on June 12 and features tracks from his debut ‘As You Were’ and follow-up ‘Why Me? Why Not’ along with Oasis classics ‘Some Might Say’, ‘Stand By Me’ and ‘Cast No Shadow’.

Other highlights include his first ever live vocal performance of the ‘Definitely Maybe’ bonus track ‘Sad Song’, all backed by Bonehead on guitar.