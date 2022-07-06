Liam Gallagher criticises Noel over disabled music fan comments: “We’re not all c***s”

Liam Gallagher has apologised “on behalf of [his] family” after his brother Noel was criticised over comments he made about disabled festivalgoers.

Following his recent set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, the High Flying Birds frontman stayed at Worthy Farm to see various gigs, including Jamie T‘s headline slot on the John Peel Stage.

Noel later explained during an episode of The Matt Morgan Podcast that he and his friends ended up watching T’s performance from the tent’s disabled platform.

“[We] couldn’t get to the bit on stage because we were fucking wasted,” he said. Noel subsequently showed his artist pass and “walked on to this platform – unbeknownst to us it was the disabled platform”.

“I said, ‘See that pass, mate? It gets me any-fucking-where,” he continued, going on to joke that he would’ve tipped a disabled fan out of their wheelchair for his son to get a better view, and have touched disabled fans on the forehead, telling them: “Rise, you can walk.”

Noel added: “I gotta say, those disabled cats have a great view of everything.” Following the comments, disability equality charity Scope hit out at Gallagher on Twitter: “Reports of Noel Gallagher’s behaviour at Glastonbury were upsetting enough. But to hear him boast about his actions, and openly mock disabled people in the process, is beyond insulting.” They added: “Noel may belittle the experience of disabled music fans. But for many, the reality of attending live music and festivals can be stressful and upsetting. Advertisement “Accessible platforms at events aren’t for privileged rock stars and their friends. They exist so that disabled people can enjoy live music with fewer barriers.” Liam has since addressed the latest controversy surrounding his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate on Instagram.

“I’d like to apologise on behalf of my family about the little fella’s recent remarks about people with disabilities,” he wrote beneath his latest post on the platform. “SORRY we’re not all cunts LG x.”

The ‘C’mon You Know’ singer shared a similar message on Twitter, writing: “We’re not all cunts The Gallaghers.” You can see that tweet above.

Although Noel has courted controversy off-stage, his Glastonbury 2022 set was hailed by NME as “the perfect primer” to Paul McCartney’s mammoth headline show.

Our review read: “After front-loading his setlist with the best of the Birds’ output, Noel makes the entire second half of his show a boozy Oasis singalong. ‘Little By Little’ and ‘The Importance of Being Idle’ make for a raucous opening salvo, before ‘Whatever’, ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Half The World Away’ turns Worthy Farm into a ’90s nostalgia fest.”

In other news, the long-feuding Gallagher brothers have been immortalised as new Funko POP! figures.