Liam says he likes the freedom of going to Europe

Liam Gallagher has attacked former Prime Minister David Cameron over Brexit, saying the ex-Conservative leader “wants his bollocks fucking electrocuting” for dividing Britain by instigating the 2016 referendum.

Gallagher added that he enjoys the current freedom of being able to travel around Europe.

Speaking to Q, Gallagher said: “I don’t know what Brexit is. Does anyone, really? All I do know is that David Cameron wants his bollocks fucking electrocuted for bringing it on in the first place. I like going to Europe! I like that freedom. I get that everyone is struggling, especially outside of London. But is that to do with Brexit? I don’t know, man. Seems like a load of fucking bollocks to me.”

His comments contrast with brother Noel’s statement in 2017, when he told Noisey: “It was put to the people as a vote. People voted. That’s democracy, fucking get over it.” He added on Good Morning Britain in September last year: “Remoaners are lying about what’s going to happen. Then there’s the £350m from Boris Johnson and all the rest of them. They should leave us out of it. Tell us what it is and we’ll get on with it.”

Liam’s interview came in the week that his new single ‘Shockwave’ is due. The first taster of his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not?’, ‘Shockwave’ is released on Friday (June 7) and was previewed by Gallagher playing a minute of it on his Instagram Stories last week.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

It’s expected that Gallagher will play ‘Shockwave’ live for the first time at an intimate gig at Hackney Round Chapel on Wednesday, which sold out moments after it was announced last week.

Due out in September, ‘Why Me? Why Not?’ follows 2017’s platinum-selling ‘As You Were’. It’s mainly co-written and produced by Miike Snow singer Andrew Wyatt and Foo Fighters/Adele producer Greg Kurstin, both of whom worked on ‘As You Were’.

Gallagher’s other confirmed UK shows are at Eden Sessions on June 26 and Glastonbury on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday June 29 at 7.15pm.

As It Was, the documentary about Gallagher’s solo comeback, is shown at cinemas nationwide on Thursday.