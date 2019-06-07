Listen to Liam Gallagher’s new single ‘Shockwave’

It's coming round like a Shockwave...

Liam Gallagher has released ‘Shockwave’, the first track to be taken from his upcoming second solo album.

After debuting the track at a London gig earlier this week, the latest effort from the former Oasis frontman has now received an official release. It marks the first single to be taken from new album ‘Why My? Why Not’ and sees Liam largely continuing with the vintage rock and roll sound that defined his debut solo record.

“You sold me right up the river, you had to hold me back, you could’ve looked for the sunshine, yeah, but you had to paint the whole thing black”, Liam sings on the new track.

“Now I’m back in the city, the lights are up on m, they tried to keep me locked away but hallelujah I feel free.”

The former Oasis frontman previously confirmed the follow-up to his October 2017 solo debut ‘As You Were’ would be titled ‘Why Me? Why Not’ on Twitter.

Yesterday also saw the premiere of ‘As It Was’, a documentary which charts his rise as a solo star. Speaking to NME, Gallagher explained how his estranged brother Noel had prevented him from using any of the band’s songs in the film.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“I think he has seen it, him and his little people [have seen] it and took the Oasis music out of it because that’s all he’s got left for me. Let him get on it with it,” he said.

Charlie Lightening, the director of the film, has suggested that the new album will be Liam’s solo answer to Oasis’ ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)’.

“It’s a continuation of ‘As You Were’,” Lightening told NME of the record. “If you look at ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’, one’s the more punkier one and one’s the bigger one, you know what I mean? That’s progression. It’s someone in the prime of it all. People aren’t gonna be disappointed with it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”