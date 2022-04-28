Liam Gallagher debuted a new track called ‘The World Is in Need’ during an intimate live show last night (April 27). Check out fan-shot footage and the setlist below.

The former Oasis frontman took to the stage at the 1800-capacity King George’s Hall in Blackburn to launch his new Adidas trainers, the LG2SPZLs. All proceeds from the gig went to Nightsafe, a local homeless charity.

Kicking off the 17-song set with Oasis’ ‘Hello’, Gallagher went on to play various classics by his former band including ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’, ‘Slide Away’, ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Wonderwall’ (via Setlist.FM).

Midway through the concert, LG performed his latest single ‘Better Days’ for the very first time. He dedicated the track to his bandmate Bonehead, who’s currently taking a break from touring as he receives treatment for tonsil cancer.

Gallagher later treated the small audience to a new song, ‘The World Is in Need’, which is due to appear on his third solo album ‘C’mon You Know’. There were also outings for lead single ‘Everything’s Electric’ and the upcoming record’s title track.

Liam Gallagher performing 'The World's In Need (new song) in Blackburn tonight

Liam Gallagher performing Slide Away tonight in Blackburn, something special to experience that

Liam Gallagher played:

‘Hello’

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’

‘Morning Glory’

‘Wall Of Glass’

‘Shockwave’

‘Everything’s Electric’

‘Better Days’ (Live Debut)

‘Slide Away’

‘Stand By Me’

‘C’mon You Know’

‘The World Is In Need’ (Live Debut)

‘The River’

‘Once’

Encore:

‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’

‘Cast No Shadow’

‘Live Forever’

‘Wonderwall’

Liam Gallagher will showcase the forthcoming ‘C’mon You Know’ on a string of huge headline shows this summer, including a two-night billing at Knebworth. You can find the full schedule and buy any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, Gallagher has said that being a solo artist is “boring as fuck” and explained he’d “much rather be in a band”.

‘C’mon You Know’ arrives on May 27 via Warner; the ‘Down By The River Thames’ live album comes out the same day.