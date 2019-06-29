Liam Gallagher dedicates ‘Champagne Supernova’ to Keith Flint during blistering Glastonbury set

He also dedicated songs to Emily Eavis and Ken Dodd

Liam Gallagher took to the stage at Glastonbury tonight and put on a hell of a performance, one that included a dedication to The Prodigy‘s Keith Flint.

Performing on the festival’s famed Pyramid stage, Gallagher delivered a riotous set. Running through a host of his solo material – including the live debut of new single ‘The River’ – he also played a big chunk of the Oasis catalogue in front of a big sign that read: “Rock ‘N’ Roll.”

Offering up a few dedications throughout his set, Gallagher thanked Emily Eavis for “continuing the residency” and then proclaimed that “next year it will be the hat trick,” before following it up with a performance of ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ in her honour.

He played ‘Greedy Soul’ for comedian Ken Dodd, calling him a “fucking beauty.”

But the most notable dedication came with the finale. Closing out his set with a performance of ‘Champagne Supernova’, Gallagher dedicated the Oasis fan favourite to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint.

He told the Glastonbury crowd: “Right you’ve been amazing. This is the last song, I want to dedicate it to the one and only Keith Flint. ‘Champagne Supernova’. Look after yourselves, have a good night.”

Take a look at some clips from Gallagher’s set below:

Liam Gallagher’s Glastonbury setlist:

‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’

‘Morning Glory’

‘Wall of Glass’

‘Greedy Soul’

‘For What It’s Worth’

‘Shockwave’

‘Columbia’

‘Slide Away’

‘Roll With It’

‘Bold’

‘Universal Gleam’

‘The River’ (Live Debut)

‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’

‘Wonderwall’

‘Supersonic’

‘Champagne Supernova’

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has admitted that he hated playing Glastonbury in 2004 with Oasis.

The gig was most notable for Gallagher’s white parka jacket, but he said using in-ear monitors ruined the band’s headline performance.