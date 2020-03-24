Liam Gallagher “demands” an Oasis reunion to raise money for the NHS

Liam Gallagher has made his strongest efforts yet to entice his brother Noel to reform Oasis once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

Liam said on Twitter that he’s “sick of pleading begging etc” for the band to get back together, and that he’s demanding that Noel agrees to reunite to raise money for the NHS.

“Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know,” he said.

Responding to one fan who said Liam’s “better solo than dragging Oasis up again,” the frontman said: “There will be dragging it’ll be the fucking nuts knickers and you know it.”

Liam seemingly indicated that the crisis has reaffirmed his love for his estranged brother. “Give a shit what people think I’m crying I’m sad this has all brought it home how much I miss and need him for love,” he said.

Not long afterwards, however, he said that “The only way this lockdown can get any worse is if the ice cream vans start booting round the streets blasting Rkid’s new tunes out.”

It’s the second time in a week Liam has pushed for an Oasis reunion once the coronavirus crisis ends.

Five days ago he tweeted: “Once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers.”

Meanwhile, Liam recently announced plans to release a live album of his 2019 MTV Unplugged show in Hull.

The filmed, intimate and acoustic concerts have been made legendary by the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, Jay Z and Gallagher’s former band Oasis, which saw Liam famously miss their show through illness 1996.