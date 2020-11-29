Liam Gallagher denies “civil” drink with Damon Albarn ever took place

Matt Lucas has claimed that Liam Gallagher and Damon Albarn once shared a peaceful drink with him “at the height of Britpop” – a story that the former Oasis frontman disputes.

Both Lucas and Gallagher appeared as guests on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend (November 28), when the host brought up Lucas’ friendship with Oasis rivals Blur, including the time he supported the band following the release of ‘The Great Escape’.

Lucas went on to praise the 1995 album – which is set to receive a special, limited edition vinyl release to celebrate its 25th anniversary – to which Liam responded: “Didn’t sell much though, did it?”

Advertisement

When Ross pointed out that the pair had met at the time, Lucas told the singer that he was at London’s The Groucho Club with Albarn when they spotted Gallagher. While Lucas anticipated a stand-off between the indie rivals, he said, the three of them “sat down for a nice drink” instead, describing it as “very civil”.

Lucas also claimed that Damon told the former Beady Eye singer: “You’re alright, it’s your brother [Noel Gallagher] I don’t like.” Watch the exchange in full below.

Liam disputed Lucas’ story, despite admitting he was likely high at the time, saying: “Are you sure that wasn’t Noel? I don’t know if that happened.”

Elsewhere during his appearance on Jonathan Ross, Gallagher made a somewhat convoluted assessment of the ongoing feud with his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel.

Advertisement

“I think we’re both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he’s not the problem,” he told the host. “He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.”

The singer also performed his new Christmas single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ on the show, which he described as “an instant classic that’s perfect for this time of year.”