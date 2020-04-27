Liam Gallagher has angrily responded to Noel Gallagher‘s claim that the feud between Oasis and Blur in the mid-1990s was caused by Liam and Damon Albarn getting caught up in a love triangle.

The claims were originally made in Daniel Rachel’s 2019 book Don’t Look Back In Anger: The rise and fall of Cool Britannia, told by those who were there, in which Noel alleges that “Liam and Damon were shagging the same bird; and there was a lot of cocaine involved”.

“That’s where the germ of it grew from,” Noel is quoted as saying, before recalling an NME Awards where Oasis “won everything and then we were photographed with Blur, and Liam said, ‘Fuck you cunts, blah blah blah.’

Advertisement

“It just escalated from there. They’re both singers, and singers are fucking idiots. They’re wired the wrong way round. Once they’ve looked at themselves in the mirror for four hours, what else are they going to do?

“It’s like gangland wars start over ridiculous things and then it’s very hard to put them to bed,” he continued. “It was kind of like that.”

Noel’s quotes resurfaced over the weekend, prompting Liam to issue a strong rebuttal to his brother’s claims on Twitter.

Just for the record me and Dermot oblong never fell out over a girl or boy we always had the craic think things turned nasty when Noel Gallagher wished he Dermot caught AIDS and die not Rkid’s finest moment as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2020

Referring to Albarn as “Dermot oblong”, Liam said that the pair “never fell out over a girl or boy”, saying that they “always had the craic”.

Advertisement

“Think things turned nasty when Noel Gallagher wished Dermot caught AIDS and die not Rkid’s finest moment,” he added, before tweeting that “I’ve never done cocaine with any of that lot [Blur].”

And I’ve never done cocaine with any of that lot out of blue Rkid you and your witch need to up yer game — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2020

And the thing is those clowns at the scum always email going would you like to respond to our lies get to fuck you parsites I’ll let the people who matter know through my TWITTER account love TWITTER as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2020

Liam also took issue with “fucking wasp” Alan McGee, who backed up Noel’s claims in the book by saying “there was a situation with a girl. That created the Britpop war. Damon shagged somebody close to Liam… It was one of these many women Damon was friendly with.

“Then he got off with her for a one-night stand and that created the rub. They were all goading each other after that. It created the Blur-Oasis wars.”

And as for you McGee you fucking wasp keep your fucking mouth shout about me or you’ll get slapped as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2020

Last week, Primal Scream were confirmed as the first support act for Liam Gallagher’s upcoming free show for NHS workers, which is set to take place in London in October.